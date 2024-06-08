After Lok Sabha poll hiatus, Faridabad MC set to start recovery of Rs 150 cr tax dues

Tribune News Service

Bijendra Ahlawat

Faridabad, June 7

The Municipal Corporation, Faridabad (MCF), is likely to resume the recovery drive of pending property tax worth nearly Rs 150 crore, it is learnt. The drive was halted for the past two-and-half-month due to the Lok Sabha election process.

Notices are likely to be given to major defaulters soon as part of the renewed attempt in the current financial period of 2024-25, said sources in the civic body.

All those defaulters who owe tax of Rs 50,000 or more are on the radar during the first phase for which preparations have been on and the issue discussed by the officials concerned recently.

Special camps for the deposition of the pending tax and for the verification and correction of details of the property IDs to be updated on the website and portal of the Urban Local Bodies Department are expected to be held shortly, said an official on condition of anonymity.

He said since valuable time had been lost due to the election process, the department would have to double up its efforts as the recovery of various taxes, including the property tax, was a vital issue and a prominent source of the internal income of the civic body.

A rebate of 100 per cent waiver on the interest on the principal amount of the pending tax since 2010-11 and a rebate of 15 per cent on the total amount if the tax was cleared in a single payment had been offered in the last financial period.

Though the MC managed to recover an amount of Rs 62.60 crore, it had been well below the target in comparison to the pending amount of over Rs 150 crore, it is reported. It was much below the expectation of the recovery of Rs 100 crore as the number of property units in the city had swollen to 7.07 lakh, said the sources.

It is reported while around 10,000 units owe an amount of over Rs 20,000 or more as tax, the drive may remain focused on the big defaulters.

The sealing action taken up against a large number of units and the special camps held in the last financial period resulted in the collection of several crores, said the officials. The factors hindering the recovery include legal disputes, change in the ownership, unused or closed properties and government buildings which continue to owe the dues, it is said. Errors in the property IDs and delay in their rectification has also emerged as a hurdle in the recovery, it is claimed.

“A plan may be finalised soon to revive the drive which got halted due to the election process,” said Padam Singh Dhanda, a civic body official.

