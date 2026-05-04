After losing ticket on last day of nominations, Cong leader joins BJP

Giving a jolt to the Congress ahead the Ambala Municipal Corporation poll, Sachin Punia, whose ticket was cancelled on the last date of filing of nominations, has joined the BJP.

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The Congress had fielded Punia from Ward No.19. However, on the last date of the filing of the nomination papers, the Congress changed its candidate and fielded Puneet Kavi.

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After Punia joined the BJP in support of party candidate from Ward No. 19, former Minister of State Aseem Goel said, “The Congress failed to recognise the capabilities of a young leader. Punia will get all due respect in the BJP. Not only in Ward No.19, Punia will help the party attain victory in other wards too.”

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Punia slammed a section of the Congress leaders and said he would work for the BJP and ensure that the party candidates win the wards and mayoral post.

“I had worked hard for the Congress and I was given the ticket form Ward No. 19, but on the last date of nomination, my ticket was cancelled because of some leaders. I was a dedicated party worker and gave my all, but the party didn’t support me. I have joined the BJP and will ensure party’s victory in civic body elections,” Punia said.

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Aseem also announced the appointment of Punia as the district vice-youth president of the party. He also met BJP’s state president Mohan Lal Badoli, Ambala’s in-charge Dharamveer Mirzapur and other senior leaders of the party in Ambala.

Speaking on condition of anonymity, a senior Congress leader said, “Punia was disheartened after his ticket was cancelled on the last date of nominations. I spoke with him and advised him to stay in the party, but he felt disrespected. It is definitely a loss for the party as he was a dedicated party worker.”