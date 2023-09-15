After Monu, Congress MLA Khan arrested over clashes in Nuh

Tribune News Service

Geetanjali Gayatri

Chandigarh, September 14

The Haryana Police have arrested Congress MLA Mamman Khan in connection with the communal clashes during a ‘shobha yatra’ in Nuh district on July 31. Sources confirmed that the MLA, representing the Ferozepur Jhirka segment, who was earlier rounded up, was arrested after preliminary questioning.

The MLA had failed to appear before the Nuh police twice in the last fortnight despite a notice being sent to him, asking to join the investigation.

Sources said the MLA’s name cropped up after his supporters were arrested in connection with the violence that left six persons dead. They added that the police had evidence in the form of calls made by the MLA to his supporters and there was likelihood of him being booked for instigating them. Additionally, the statements of those arrested would also be used to “build up” the case against Khan.

Apprehending trouble, the MLA had moved court seeking constitution of an SIT to probe the violence while seeking protection from arrest. The high court had issued a notice of motion to the state earlier in the day. Since the arrest of cow vigilante Monu Manesar, the government was under pressure from right wing outfits seeking his release as also Khan’s arrest for his alleged role in instigating his supporters. During the day, a number of Bajrang Dal unit heads submitted their resignation to protest Manesar’s arrest and the “laxity being shown by the government in arresting Khan”. After Manesar’s arrest, it was evident that Khan would be next to be taken into custody since the government was keen on sending out a message that nobody would be spared.

CM Manohar Lal Khattar, asked about the delay in Khan’s arrest during a press conference yesterday, had said the investigation was on and the guilty would not be spared. He had said Khan’s statement on the floor of the House that anybody entering Nuh would be crushed was also in the knowledge of the police. Khan had dared Manesar to visit Nuh and promised to teach him a lesson, if he did so.

Home Minister Anil Vij, naming Khan, had said his activities on the day of the violence “have raised suspicion” about his role during the violence.

