After murder of boy, family blocks NH-152 to protest ‘police inaction’

Tribune News Service

Kurukshetra, December 27

The family of a boy, who was stabbed to death on Tuesday, blocked the NH-152 for an hour in Pehowa on Wednesday, alleging police inaction in the case.

DSP Pehowa, Rajat Gulia, said: “Demanding arrests of all accused, the family of victim Aditya had blocked the highway. They were told that a fair inquiry will be conducted in this case following which they lifted the blockade.”

