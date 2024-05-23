After Nadda & Shah, Rajnath to bolster party workers’ morale in high-stake Karnal seat

Tribune News Service

Parveen Arora

Karnal, May 22

For the sixth phase of the Lok Sabha elections on May 25, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has ramped up its campaign in Karnal, which is considered to be the hot seat from where former Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar is contesting.

Congress candidate Divyanshu Budhiraja, INLD-backed NCP candidate Maratha Virender Verma, JJP’s Devender Kadian and BSP’s Inderjeet Singh Jalmana and others are contesting against Khattar.

Recognising the high stakes and close competition, the BJP’s top brass has campaigned here to garner support for Khattar.

Following the visits of BJP president JP Nadda and Union Home Minister Amit Shah, Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh has now stepped in, to boost the morale of the party workers and supporters to ensure the victory of Khattar from the seat. However, Khattar and Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini, who are among the star campaigners, are leaving no stone unturned to woo the voters for the Assembly and the Lok Sabha seats.

Nadda held a meeting with local intellectuals on Sunday urging them to vote for the BJP to secure a third consecutive term for Prime Minister Narendra Modi, while Shah addressed a large gathering in Karnal on Monday, further intensifying the campaign. Both leaders presented the BJP’s vision for the country, highlighting the importance of stable and strong leadership.

Now, Rajnath Singh addressed a massive gathering on Wednesday at the Gharaunda grain market, where he exhorted party workers and supporters to ensure the victory of Khattar. During his speech, he reiterated the importance of the Karnal seat and Khattar’s candidature. He praised Khattar’s tenure as the CM, citing his efforts in rooting out corruption and promoting transparency, particularly in the job sector.

According to the data from the Election Commission, during the last elections in 2019, BJP candidate Sanjay Bhatia won the seat with the second highest margin in the country with 6,56,142 votes. Bhatia got 9,11,584 votes, which was 70.08 per cent of the votes, while his opponent Congress candidate Kuldeep Sharma got 2,55,452 votes, which was 19.64 per cent of the votes.

Political observers said this time, the BJP had changed the ticket and fielded Khattar who remained two-time CM. Despite this, the BJP was facing a tough fight from the Congress candidate. “The entry of young Congress candidate, coupled with anti-incumbency of Bhatia and Khattar, has made the competition tough for the BJP,” said Dr Ramji Lal, former principal of Dyal Singh College, Karnal, who is also a political observer.

