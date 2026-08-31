After objections by Panipat residents, MC orders fresh verification of encroachments

Facing opposition from residents during its anti-encroachment drive, the Municipal Corporation (MC), Panipat, has decided to reverify the encroachments and conduct fresh demarcation along Drain-1 using a Differential Global Positioning System (DGPS) machine.

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The decision was taken at a special meeting convened after residents questioned the demarcation carried out by MC officials during the anti-encroachment drive on August 26 and 27.

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The MC has proposed a 5-km bypass along Drain-1, connecting NH-44 with Mittal Mega Mall, to ease traffic congestion in the city. As part of the project, the civic body had conducted a survey of alleged encroachments and served notices to 237 people. During the two-day drive, around 80 illegal structures were removed.

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Residents, however, raised objections over the demarcation and alleged that there was no clarity about the markings made by the MC. Several residents demanded re-verification and fresh demarcation and also produced their property documents before the authorities.

The special meeting was chaired by Mayor Komal Saini. MC Commissioner Dr Pankaj Rao, Tehsildar Manoj Kumar, Nayab Tehsildar Ved Saini and other officials attended the meeting.

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The claims and objections raised by residents were discussed in detail. It was decided that all claims would be reverified and the demarcation would be carried out using a DGPS machine to eliminate confusion and establish the actual position on the ground.

It was also decided that the District Town Planner, MC, along with Executive Engineer Gopal Kalawat and officials of other departments, would conduct a fresh examination by cross-verifying the ground position with available records. If required, verification and action would also be undertaken with the cooperation of Haryana Shehri Vikas Pradhikaran officials.

Mayor Komal Saini said, “The action is aimed not to harass any person, but to make the government land encroachment-free and to ensure the construction of the proposed bypass road for people’s welfare.”

She further said, “Injustice would not be done with anyone and fresh on-site inspection and re-verification will be conducted regarding the claims and objections filed concerning illegal encroachments and demarcation.”

Dr Pankaj Rao directed the officials concerned to ensure proper demarcation and marking of encroachments at locations where the position had not been clearly established so far.

The Commissioner said the individuals concerned should be clearly informed on-site about the extent of encroachment on government land or the drain area, with details of its length, width and other necessary dimensions.