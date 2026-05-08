After an alleged paddy procurement scam during the last Kharif season, several irregularities have now come to light in the ongoing wheat procurement season, exposing how wheat belonging to unregistered farmers from Uttar Pradesh was fraudulently sold in the names of Karnal’s farmers in different grain markets of the district.

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After these findings, two separate FIRs have been registered against six arhtiyas from Karnal, Indri grain markets, and Biana sub-yard. This action was taken after a detailed inquiry led by Additional Deputy Commissioner (ADC) Rahul Raiya, who submitted a comprehensive report to Deputy Commissioner Dr Anand Kumar Sharma.

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The inquiry revealed that arhtiyas allegedly manipulated the gap between the maximum permissible yield for procurement and the actual realised yield of registered farmers on the Meri Fasal Mera Byora (MFMB) portal. The gap was reportedly adjusted by UP wheat. Police will now determine the sources of this wheat, whether it was procured at lower prices, and how it was adjusted into the government system to be sold at the Minimum Support Price (MSP).

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Earlier a couple of days back, the ADC-led team had already suspended the licenses of 13 arhtiyas — four in Karnal grain market, six in Indri, and three in Biana sub-yard — for procuring wheat from UP. Several tractor-trolleys were also sent back after verification by patwaris at Gharaunda grain market.

As per the sources, the arhtiyas have allegedly caused financial losses to the government and raised serious questions about the transparency and credibility of the procurement system. The state government had already introduced stringent norms this season, including mandatory farmer registration on Mera Fasal Mera Byora, photographs of farmers with tractor-trolleys loaded with wheat bearing registration numbers for gate passes, Aadhaar-based biometric verification, and geo-fencing of mandis and godowns for real-time monitoring of wheat transportation.

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ADC Rahul confirmed that two FIRs have been registered against six arhtiyas - three of Indri grain market and two of Biana sub-yard and one of Karnal grain market for procuring wheat from UP, while another FIR was filed against a firm for mixing bricks in wheat bags meant for government delivery. Arhtiyas Sandeep Kumar, Jai Bhagwan, Arun Kumar, Rai Singh, and Ankit Kumar have been booked at Indri police station, while Harmeet Kaur was booked at City police station for cheating and misusing the procurement system. A separate case was filed against Deepak of Kunjpura grain market for mixing bricks in wheat bags.

Deputy Commissioner Anand Kumar Sharma said, “After reports of wheat arriving from UP and being procured in Karnal grain markets, we constituted a team led by the ADC. The team verified all facts.” He said that further investigation is underway and strict action will be taken accordingly.

Superintendent of Police (SP), Narender Bijarniya confirmed that, based on complaints from Market Committee secretaries, three FIRs have been registered – two for procurement of wheat from UP and one for mixing bricks in wheat meant for government supply. “We have started an investigation in all the FIRs,” he said.