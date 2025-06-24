After Rohtak man’s suicide, video of wife goes viral

Days after a local resident allegedly ended his life after uploading a post on social media, the video of his wife with a man stated to be her boyfriend has gone viral.
The body of Magan, a resident of Dobh village in Rohtak district, was found hanging from a tree on the night of June 18.
Earlier that day, Magan had shared a message on social media, expressing his intention to end his life due to his wife’s demands for money to promote her boyfriend, who is a police officer.
In his post, Magan stated, “My wife Divya and her boyfriend Deepak have been demanding money for his promotion. I have given her Rs 3.5 lakh. Now, they are pressuring me to kill my father so that I can inherit his property and give them more money. But I won’t do that. I’d rather kill myself.”
Days after the alleged suicide, a video of Magan’s wife Divya dancing in front of Deepak has gone viral on social media. A police team went to Divya’s parental house in Hisar district while investigating the matter.
Her family members told the investigators that they were not in touch with her for a long time.
