After row, Dy CM holds meeting with protesters

Hisar, February 21
The issue of the Hisar-Talwandi Rana road, connecting Hisar town with the Barwala-Chandigarh highway (NH-52), which created a row in the Haryana Assembly, impacts nearly eight villages, besides residents of Hisar town.
Villagers, under a sangharsh samiti, have been sitting on a dharna for 48 days, demanding the construction of an alternative and shorter route for them. Barwala MLA Jogi Ram Sihag, Opposition leaders, including INLD leader Abhay Chautala, and Congress MP Deepender Hooda had also supported the protesters.
Meanwhile, Deputy Chief Minister Dushyant Chautala held a meeting with the delegation of the sangharsh samiti in Chandigarh today to discuss the issue, which was also attended by Barwala MLA Sihag.
The row began after the closure of an 8-km stretch, which was the main connecting road between Hisar town and Barwala. It was closed months ago after being included in the Aviation Hub. Though the administration provided an alternative road through the airport, it, too, was closed, leaving the commuters to take only the available option via the Hisar bypass road.
