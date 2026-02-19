After students’ protest, Sonepat tech varsity sets deadline to resolve problems

Following the students’ protest at Deenbandhu Chhotu Ram University for Science and Technology (DCRUST) on Monday, the university administration swung into action, assuring that students’ issues would be resolved on a priority basis within a fixed timeframe.

The Vice-Chancellor, Shree Prakash Singh, strictly directed the officials concerned to address the problems at the earliest. He warned that if the issues were not resolved within the stipulated time, responsibility would be fixed and strict action would be taken against those concerned.

Notably, hundreds of students staged a massive protest against the university administration on Monday, alleging failure to provide basic amenities. The students submitted a memorandum listing 17 demands to the Vice-Chancellor during a meeting.

After meeting the students, Singh convened a meeting with the concerned department officials. He also visited various blocks on the campus and took serious note of the ground-level problems.

The Vice-Chancellor instructed the SDO (Electricity) to ensure 24-hour uninterrupted power supply in the hostels. He also directed that goods and food items be made available at fixed prices and that Wi-Fi-related issues be resolved at the earliest. He further instructed the Deputy Registrar (GPS) to initiate action against any shopkeeper in the university market found overcharging students.

The Vice-Chancellor directed the medical officers to ensure the availability of all necessary medicines at the health centre. After noticing broken chairs in the library, he ordered that they be repaired within 15 days. He also directed that repairs of fans, electrical fittings and toilets be completed within the same timeframe.

Additionally, two special committees were constituted under the chairmanship of the Vice-Chancellor. The committees will address issues related to boys’ and girls’ hostels, along with the lighting in indoor and outdoor sports grounds.

To resolve hostel-related concerns, the committee comprising the Vice-Chancellor, Chief Wardens (boys and girls), Head of the Construction Division, Head of the Computer Centre, Chief Security Officer, SDO (Electricity) and JE (Civil) has been tasked with resolving the issues within one month.

The second committee, also headed by the Vice-Chancellor, includes the Dean of Students’ Welfare, the Sports Director and the Head of the Construction Division. This committee has been assigned to resolve sports-related issues within one month.

The Vice-Chancellor also directed system analyst Dr Yogender Sharma to issue identity cards to students within one week. He further stated that any student could meet him between 12 noon and 1 pm to discuss their concerns.