After team gold at Asiad, Olympics is next stop for Ambala’s Sarabjot

Tribune News Service

Ambala, September 28

Helping India earn fourth gold medal from the shooting ranges, Sarabjot Singh (22) from Dheen village of Ambala, along with Arjun Singh Cheema and Shiva Narwal, beat the Chinese team to take the top podium in 10m air rifle men’s team event at the Asian Games in China on Thursday.

Sarabjot, who is pursuing his postgraduation from DAV College in Chandigarh, started his journey in 2012 and his professional training began in 2016.

Earlier in the day, he missed a bronze in the individual 10m air rifle event and ended at the fourth position, but he compensated his loss by winning the gold in the team event.

The performance of the young boy has increased the hopes of his family as he will be aiming the targets for another medal during the mixed team event on September 30, which is also his birthday.

Sarabjot’s father Jatinder Singh, a farmer, said his son had brought laurels and the family was confident that he would continue to bring medals at the international level.

“We are very happy with the performance shown by Sarabjot. There was no range in the nearby area when he picked the game. He was very young and sending him to far away places was an issue. There had been some struggle in the initial days, but now after seeing the achievements of my son, I have forgotten entire struggle. It is a time to enjoy the success. If the child is dedicated and sincere towards his passion, then money is never an issue,” he said

The first weapon for Sarabjot was bought after borrowing money from a commission agent. “Parents arrange money to help their children achieve their goals. We are hopeful that he will bring another medal in the next match as well,” said the proud father, who owns eight-acre agricultural land in Dheen village of Ambala.

