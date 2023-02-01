After year-long drive, 3 Hisar villages declared drug-free

Tribune News Service

Deepender Deswal

Hisar, January 31

After an year-long campaign, the village panchayat and district police have jointly declared three villages affected by drug addiction in the district as free of the problem. Rawat Khera, Sishwal and Data were among 22 villages in the district which were identified as those afflicted with the problem.

1,056 addicts in 5 police dists The Hisar range police had identified 1,056 drug addicts in 52 villages of the five police districts, comprising Hisar, Sirsa, Fatehabad, Jind and Hansi

The campaign “Mera Gaon Meri Shaan” was launched in December 2021 on the initiative of Hisar Inspector-General of Police (IGP) Rakesh Kumar Arya. In the first phase, the police identified five villages in Hisar district.

Special police teams were constituted for the designated villages which were accompanied by de-addiction experts who visited these villages to identify the drug addicts and later followed them up for counselling and treatment. Campaigns are going on in other districts in this regard.

The IGP stated that these villages were being declared drugs- free after the satisfaction of the villagers that there were no more addicts in these villages. “Now, we have asked the panchayats and villagers to keep up the vigil on any such activity and take measures for continuous safeguard against the consumption of drugs,” he stated.

Police sources, meanwhile, said these were among the moderately affected villages in the region. In Rawat Khera, there were 27 drug addicts who were identified by the police teams at the start of the campaign.

Assistant sub-inspector Seema Rani, who was part of the team, said, “Psychological counselling of the addicts is the most challenging task. Once they agreed to cooperate, it became easier for us to get the addicted person treated. Presently, eight persons are undergoing treatment at the de-addiction centre,” she said. The police had also identified two persons who were indulging in drug peddling in this village. One of them had been arrested.

Former sarpanch Siyaram stated that it was now the responsibility of the villagers to keep up the momentum against drugs. Newly elected sarpanch Silochana stated that the panchayat had chalked out a strategy with focus on initiating regular sports activities to keep youths away from drugs.

Police team in charge Ved Pal said there were 10 drug addicts in Sishwal, of whom four were undergoing treatment and six had given up drugs. “None of the local villagers are involved in peddling drugs. So, it’s the responsibility of the villagers to keep drugs away from the village,” he said. In Data village, the police said there were five persons addicted to sulfa, besides a number of habitual drinkers. The village panchayat had vowed that it would not allow any drug substance,” said Ramphal.

