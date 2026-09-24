After years of delay, Karnal medical college expansion project gets Rs 404.95 crore budget

The government has sanctioned a budget of Rs 404.95 crore for the development of Phase-II of the expansion project at Kalpana Chawla Government Medical College and Hospital (KCGMC). The project had remained in limbo for years due to various reasons but now seems to be finally gaining momentum.

The authorities are hopeful that the completion of Phase-II will benefit thousands of patients. Those coming to KCGMC with serious injuries, complicated illnesses or emergencies will be able to receive specialised treatment closer to home. This will reduce the need to refer them to higher institutes.

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Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini approved the budget at a recent meeting of the State Finance Committee. The Phase-II project had been hanging fire for years. Sources said earlier attempts to execute the project repeatedly ran into tendering problems. The first tender was cancelled in August 2021 as no bidder qualified under the prescribed criteria. The second tender was floated in November 2021, but the lowest bidder quoted Rs 472 crore, significantly higher than the proposed cost of Rs 338 crore.

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Later, the authorities sought permission to divide the work into separate packages so that different agencies could execute different portions of the project. The move was intended to overcome the bottleneck and accelerate construction.

After the government granted permission to execute the works in separate packages, a fresh tendering process was initiated. Finally, work on Package-I of Phase-II commenced for the construction of additional hostels and residential accommodation at a cost of Rs 169.58 crore.

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Under this package, boys’ and girls’ hostels, an animal house and Type-VI houses are being constructed. Work commenced on March 23, 2024, with the original deadline set for July 23, 2026. The project has now been granted an extension until July 31, 2027. So far, around 40 per cent of the work has been completed, said an official associated with the project.

The authorities said the sanctioning of the budget would help expedite the remaining packages of Phase-II, which is being developed on 10 acres of land where an old record room and the old court building were previously located.

“The completion of Phase-II will provide the required infrastructure not only to meet the institution’s increasing requirements but also to facilitate the future expansion of its academic, clinical and super-speciality services,” said Dr MK Garg, Director, KCGMC.

The proposed expansion will add 505 beds, taking the hospital’s capacity from around 595 to 1,100 beds, he added.

The Phase-II complex is planned to house a 90-bed trauma ward, burn unit and burn ward, ICU, ICCU, general medicine, nephrology, neurosurgery, cardiology and psychiatry facilities, besides a prisoners’ ward. The plan also includes facilities for patients requiring highly specialised care, including accident victims and those with complicated surgical and medical conditions.

Apart from this, the number of MBBS seats is also likely to be increased with the expansion of the hospital. KCGMCH currently admits 120 MBBS students annually and has 64 postgraduate seats. The proposed expansion may increase the number of MBBS seats to 250, substantially expanding the institution’s capacity to

train doctors.

“Our government is committed to providing better health facilities to people. The enhanced capacity will facilitate better treatment for patients with serious illnesses, accident victims and other complicated cases, along with improving the availability of specialised and super-speciality healthcare services in the region,” said Jagmohan Anand, Karnal MLA.

However, the Opposition accused the government of neglecting the health sector and said KCGMCH was already facing a shortage of doctors and specialists. Parag Gaba, district president of the Urban Congress, said KCGMCH had become a referral centre and was facing a shortage of specialists.

“This medical college was constructed by the previous Congress government, but in the past 12 years, the government has failed to run it smoothly. Only announcements of budgets will not work. The government should work on the ground,” he said.