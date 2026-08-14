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Home / Haryana / Age proof rules disrupt training for young athletes in Sirsa

Age proof rules disrupt training for young athletes in Sirsa

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Anil Kakkar
Sirsa, Updated At : 02:17 AM Aug 14, 2026 IST
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School athletes arrive at the Civil Hospital for X-rays.
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Young athletes selected for state-level competitions are spending hours at hospitals for age verification instead of preparing on the sports field, with several players from villages seen waiting outside the X-ray room at the Civil Hospital nowadays.

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Players said they were being sent for X-rays of the elbow, neck and chest on slips issued by their schools. Since jaw X-rays are not available at the Civil Hospital, some players are visiting private centres, where they reportedly have to pay between Rs 400 and Rs 900.

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The athletes and their parents said the process was taking up a large part of the day, particularly for those travelling from villages. They said the time spent travelling, undergoing tests and collecting reports was affecting their practice ahead of state-level competitions.

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A Civil Hospital official said age verification was earlier conducted mainly for players participating in national-level competitions. He said children in categories of Under-11 and Under-14 were now also being sent for X-rays, with some undergoing two to three X-rays.

He said unnecessary or repeated X-rays should be avoided, especially for young children. He said he had raised the matter with the District Education Officer but didn’t receive a satisfactory response.

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Assistant Education Officer (Sports) Kewal Kamboj said the department headquarters had issued instructions this year for medical examination of players selected for state-level competitions for age verification.

He said the department had been informed about the problems being faced by children at the Civil Hospital. Kamboj added that the headquarters had subsequently issued a letter removing the mandatory medical examination requirement for state-level competitions.

Despite this, players and parents said they were still being asked to undergo tests. They have sought clear instructions from the Education Department to schools to prevent children from making unnecessary visits to hospitals and private diagnostic centres.

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