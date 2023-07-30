Aged woman gets pension certificate in 24 hours

Tribune News Service

Rewari, July 29

Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar today handed over a pension certificate to an elderly woman within 24 hours after she requested the CM for financial aid.

The woman has a nine-year-old grandson, Gulab, who has lost his parents. The woman and her husband had reportedly been struggling to give their grandson a good life after the death of Gulab’s parents.

Now, the elderly couple will get Rs 4,000 every month under the sponsor scheme. The Chief Minister further assured them that the family would be provided all possible help, if needed, in the future as well.

The woman had appealed to the Chief Minister to give financial aid to the family during a Samvad programme at Khandora yesterday. The CM today gave her a pension certificate during the Jan Samvad programme at Jarthal village here.

In another incident, Khattar had handed over the pension certificate to an elderly within an hour while addressing a Samvad programme at Ateli in Mahendragarh yesterday.

