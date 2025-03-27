Agniveer exam results declared

The result of the recruitment examination of Agniveer for clerk/store keeper (technical) held in the month of February by Recruiting Office (HQ), Ambala Cantonment, has been declared. A Defence spokesman said the candidates could check their result on the official website, www.joinindianarmy.nic.in. The selected candidates should report at the Recruitment Office (HQ), Ambala Cantonment, on March 28 for further documentation.