Agrawal mahapanchayat cracks down on wedding extravagance

In a bid to curb showy spending on social functions, the Vaishya Agrawal community in Palwal has banned pre-wedding photo shoots, DJs and liquor stalls at weddings. It has also scrapped the death feast (mrityu bhoj) and decided to promote simpler wedding ceremonies.

The decisions were taken at a mahapanchayat of the community held late on Sunday evening, attended by members from Palwal, Faridabad, Gurugram and Delhi. Eight resolutions were adopted to discourage customs that have increasingly become exhibitions of wealth and a financial burden on families.

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The mahapanchayat also barred the boy and girl from going out together before marriage and prohibited pre-wedding photo shoots.

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The move carries significance as the Agrawal community in and around Palwal, including the Vaishya Samaj, comprises largely wealthy merchants and is known for grand weddings. In recent years, several families have opted for expensive destination weddings.

The meeting was led by Balram Gupta, convener of the forum and a former municipal councillor. He said many customs had turned into exhibitions of wealth, adding to the financial burden on poor and middle-class families.

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Under the resolutions, loud DJ music will not be allowed at wedding ceremonies. Music inside banquet halls will have to remain within government-prescribed sound limits. Open liquor stalls at wedding functions have also been prohibited.

To curb food waste, the number of dishes will be restricted from 21 to 31. Daytime pheras and weddings will be encouraged instead of night ceremonies to avoid unnecessary expenses and inconvenience.

Families will also be encouraged to replace expensive invitation cards, sweets and gifts with WhatsApp messages and phone calls. The total number of wedding guests from both sides will be limited from 300 to 400.

The community has also decided to abolish the death feast and reduce the number of sheets placed on the bier during cremation. Those visiting bereaved families will instead bring essentials such as coconut, ghee and camphor.

The shagun for the kinnar community has been capped at Rs 5,100 on weddings and births and Rs 500 during Holi and Diwali.

Gupta said the aim was to promote simplicity, equality and cooperation. Members pledged to implement the decisions in their families first.