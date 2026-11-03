Agreement, disagreement are strengths of democracy; dissent must also be respected: Birla

Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla said in a democracy, differences of opinion and perspective are natural, and there can be both agreement and disagreement. However, dissent must also be respected. He said dissent provides direction, offers a vision, and inspires people to work.

Birla was addressing the inaugural session of the Janpratinidhi Sammelan organised under the Samvidhan Pakhwada by the Haryana Vidhan Sabha at Indradhanush Auditorium in Panchkula on Monday. Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini, Haryana Vidhan Sabha Speaker Harvinder Kalyan, Leader of Opposition Bhupinder Singh Hooda, Deputy Speaker of the Haryana Vidhan Sabha Dr Krishan Middha, along with ministers and MLAs, were present on the occasion.

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Addressing the gathering, Birla said Haryana had always been a land of action and hard work. The land of Lord Shri Krishna gave the message of karma through the Bhagavad Gita. Farmers, labourers, youth, entrepreneurs and sportspersons from this land had excelled in every field, he said.

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The Lok Sabha Speaker said, “The Constitution of India is not only a guiding document for the country but also a guiding light for democratic nations worldwide. The Constitution has carried forward India’s democratic traditions.”

He paid tribute to makers of the Constitution, the Chairman of the Drafting Committee, Dr Babasaheb Bhimrao Ambedkar, all members of the Constituent Assembly, and eminent personalities from the Haryana-Punjab region who contributed to the Constituent Assembly.

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He said, “The Constitution continues to guide all of us in a living and dynamic manner. It is not merely a framework for running the government but the very soul of India. It reflects the country’s national consciousness as well as aspirations and expectations of millions of people. The Constitution provides guidance in every perspective and every thought of our lives.”

Birla said when the Constitution was being drafted, members of the Constituent Assembly expressed their respective opinions and views, and after disagreements and extensive discussions, the Constitution took shape. Following Independence, the country faced numerous difficulties and challenges. Integrating different states, establishing a political system and adopting parliamentary democracy were major challenges.

Kalyan said the vision of a fully developed Haryana could be realised only through the active participation of society and by building an aware and conscious citizenry. Public representatives play an important role in society, as people listen to them and follow their conduct. Therefore, every public representative should resolve to become a role model for society and strengthen constitutional values and public participation, he said.

Saini said, “Public representatives may follow different political paths and ideologies, but Haryana’s progress and the prosperity of its people remain their shared goal. What unites them is their identity as representatives of the people of Haryana. Public representatives have a responsibility to understand the aspirations and needs of the people and contribute to the state’s development.”

Hooda said that before the adoption of the Constitution, every citizen in the country did not enjoy the right to vote. The right to vote was then restricted by certain eligibility criteria, including income, land ownership and educational qualifications. However, after Independence, the Constitution granted universal adult suffrage to all citizens, ensuring equal voting rights for everyone, regardless of wealth, he said. He described this as one of the most significant contributions of the Constitution.