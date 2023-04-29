Agri Dept faces acute shortage of staff in Ambala

Tribune News Service

Ambala, April 28

While the Department of Agriculture and Farmers Welfare is rolling out various schemes, an acute shortage of regular staff is hampering the effective implementation of the same.

Several key posts, including those of subdivisional officers, quality control inspector and agriculture development officers, are lying vacant in both subdivisions (Ambala and Naraingarh) in the district.

As per the information, five out of six posts of subject matter specialists, along with all 37 posts of Agriculture Development Officer (general), two out of four posts of ADO (cane) and five out of six posts of ADO plant protection, are also lying vacant. There are six posts of block agriculture officer (BAO), of which only one was filled and the posting orders for five BAOs were issued recently.

Sources in the department said: “The department is functioning because of contractual staff (Agriculture Technology Managers and Block Technology Managers). While the government wants the farmers to adopt crop diversification and shift from traditional methods to modern ones to save groundwater, implementation of the policies and schemes become a challenging task due to the shortage of staff.”

Deputy Director Agriculture, Ambala, Dr Jasvinder Singh said, “There is a shortage of staff and we have apprised the higher authorities of the staff position.”