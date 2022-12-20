Agri & Horticulture Depts awarded for soil health

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, December 19

The Agriculture and Horticulture Departments have bagged the Skoch Gold Award for their remarkable achievements in soil health card and crop cluster development programme.

Giving information in this regard, an official spokesperson said the award was received on behalf of Haryana by Additional Chief Secretary, Agriculture and Farmers Welfare Department, Sumita Misra, and Director-General, Horticulture Department, Arjun Saini, in New Delhi. He said Haryana was continuously setting new dimensions in the agriculture and horticulture sector. The state government was making efforts to increase profit and income of farmers through diversification. Haryana, the second largest contributor of foodgrains to the national pool, has taken many policy initiatives for diversification towards horticulture and promotion of agri-business.