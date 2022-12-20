Agri & Horticulture Depts awarded for soil health

Chandigarh, December 19
The Agriculture and Horticulture Departments have bagged the Skoch Gold Award for their remarkable achievements in soil health card and crop cluster development programme.
Giving information in this regard, an official spokesperson said the award was received on behalf of Haryana by Additional Chief Secretary, Agriculture and Farmers Welfare Department, Sumita Misra, and Director-General, Horticulture Department, Arjun Saini, in New Delhi. He said Haryana was continuously setting new dimensions in the agriculture and horticulture sector. The state government was making efforts to increase profit and income of farmers through diversification. Haryana, the second largest contributor of foodgrains to the national pool, has taken many policy initiatives for diversification towards horticulture and promotion of agri-business.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
Dense fog engulfs north India; zero visibility in Bathinda and Amritsar; rail, road traffic hit
Visibility drops to 0 in Bathinda and Amritsar; in Agra it i...
3 Lashkar-e-Toiba militants killed in Shopian encounter
The encounter takes place at Munjh Marg village
Epidemiologist predicts 60% of China, 10% of world population to be infected by covid in next 3 months, deaths in millions
Roughly 200 bodies are arriving each day at crematorium in C...
Allahabad High Court to hear plea against acquittal of minister Ajay Kumar Mishra in murder case
The case pertains to the murder of 24-year-old Prabhat Gupta...