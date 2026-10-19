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Home / Haryana / Agri Leadership Summit to be held in Jhajjar on Oct 23

Agri Leadership Summit to be held in Jhajjar on Oct 23

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Ravinder Saini
Tribune News Service
Jhajjar, Updated At : 01:22 AM Oct 19, 2026 IST
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Former Agriculture Minister Om Prakash Dhankar (centre) releases a poster of the summit in Jhajjar. Tribune Photo
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Former Haryana Agriculture Minister and former national president of the BJP Kisan Morcha, Om Prakash Dhankar, announced that the Agri Leadership Summit 2026, a farmers’ fair, will be held at Hasanpur village under the Badli constituency on October 23.

Addressing a press conference here on Sunday, Dhankar said the event was being organised in a rural setting this year to serve the interests of farmers in the region. The summit aims at encouraging farmers to move beyond traditional farming towards peri-urban agriculture, focusing on fruits, flowers, vegetables, dairy farming and fish production.

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“Changing farming practices is essential to increasing farmers’ incomes. The proximity of Delhi and the National Capital Region (NCR) offers a large market for agricultural products. By connecting the farmers directly with consumers and markets, they can potentially earn higher returns while preserving their land,” he pointed out.

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The summit will feature two sessions. Union Minister of State for Agriculture and Farmers’ Welfare Bhagirath Choudhary, Haryana Agriculture and Farmers’ Welfare Minister Shyam Singh Rana, Haryana Agricultural Marketing Board Chairman Vedpal and agricultural experts are expected to address the morning session.

The afternoon session will feature Haryana Food, Civil Supplies and Consumer Affairs Minister Rajesh Nagar, BJP Kisan Morcha national president and MP Bansilal Gurjar, former Union Agriculture Minister Sanjeev Balyan and other agricultural experts.

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Discussions will cover women’s participation in agriculture, peri-urban farming, modern dairy practices, fish farming and natural farming. The farmers and livestock rearers who have made notable contributions will also be honoured.

An exhibition showcasing modern agricultural machinery, peri-urban farming techniques and livestock-related technologies will be organised as part of the event. The programme will also highlight Haryana’s folk culture, with performances by popular artistes, including Masoom Sharma, Padma Shri awardee Mahabir Guddu, Joginder Kundu, Binder Dhinoda and Pradeep Hooda.

According to Dhankar, during the fair, the farmers will also have opportunities to win prizes through lucky draws. A tractor and rotavator will be awarded to the farmers recognised for notable achievements, while a motorcycle will be offered to a participating farmer and a scooter to a woman farmer.

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