DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Careers Advertise with us Classifieds
Gen Z Speak Up !
Add Tribune As Your Trusted Source
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Games Videos Explainers Defence Gen Z Speak Up ! Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Entertainment UPSC
Home / Haryana / Agri Minister assures farmers of smooth paddy procurement

Agri Minister assures farmers of smooth paddy procurement

article_Author
Anil Kakkar
Sirsa, Updated At : 01:52 AM Oct 20, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Agriculture Minister Shyam Singh Rana reviews paddy purchase arrangements at the Sirsa grain market.
Advertisement

Haryana Agriculture Minister Shyam Singh Rana’s visit to grain markets in Sirsa district on Sunday drew mixed reactions, with the minister assuring farmers of smooth paddy procurement and a farmers’ organisation accusing the government of ignoring ground-level problems.

Rana visited grain markets in Sirsa, Dabwali, Kalanwali and Rania to review procurement arrangements and interact with farmers and commission agents.

Advertisement

The minister said the government was committed to purchasing every grain of the farmers’ produce. Farmers whose paddy yield exceeds the prescribed average can submit a written request with details of their additional produce to the secretary of the market committee concerned. Action will be taken within 48 hours, he assured.

Advertisement

He directed officials to ensure timely lifting of procured paddy, adequate gunny bags, sufficient storage space and basic facilities such as drinking water and cleanliness. Paddy with moisture content of up to 17 per cent is being purchased as per rules, he said.

Rana also assured farmers that fertiliser supplies and irrigation water would be maintained. He said farmers switching from paddy to cotton would receive an incentive of Rs 10,000 per acre to encourage crop diversification.

Advertisement

However, Lakhwinder Singh Aulakh, president, Bhartiya Kisan Ekta (BKE), Sirsa, criticised the visit, calling it merely a “bouquet presentation and photo session”.

Aulakh alleged that farmers were struggling with crop registration and verification on government portals, per-acre procurement limits and delays in selling their produce.

He also alleged that farmers were being exploited over moisture content checks. He raised concerns about fertiliser shortages, black marketing and irregular distribution.

Questioning the government’s response, he said farmers were being forced to run between common service centres and various government departments to complete paperwork instead of focusing on their crops.

Aulakh also urged the minister to address the shortage of canal water ahead of the rabi sowing season and ensure the cleaning and renovation of canals, the Ghaggar, Rangoi channels and watercourses.

Meanwhile, Rana assured commission agents that their demands would be considered and appropriate action taken.

Read what others can’t with The Tribune Premium

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

THE TRIBUNE, India’s oldest, daily English-language newspaper, was first published on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan), and save for 40 days in the immediate aftermath of Partition, has come out every day over the last 145 years. THE TRIBUNE was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist of the time. The newspaper is run by a five-member Trust, which is chaired by Shri N N Vohra, former Governor of J&K State (2008-2018); as well as Justice S S Sodhi, former Chief Justice of the Allahabad High Court; Shri Gurbachan Jagat, former Governor of Manipur; Lt Gen. Shamsher Singh Mehta, former Western Army Commander; Shri Paramjit Singh Patwalia, Senior Advocate in the Supreme Court.

THE TRIBUNE is free, objective, and independent. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language, are the hallmarks of the paper.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts