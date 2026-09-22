Agri Minister Rana stresses skills, jobs for Haryana youth

Haryana Agriculture and Farmers Welfare Minister Shyam Singh Rana said the state government was working to ensure that the young generation received quality education, better skills, employment opportunities and the facilities required to progress in life.

He was addressing a district-level job fair at Government Industrial Training Institute (ITI), Kaithal, on Monday. Rana interacted with representatives of two dozen companies participating in the job fair and sought details about their recruitment and selection processes. As per officials, 450 students were selected for employment by various companies at the district-level job fair, and the minister distributed appointment letters to the selected candidates.

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Rana said skill development was being emphasised across sectors so that young people could translate their skills into employment opportunities. He said agriculture would also be made more employment-oriented through the use of technology.

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He said the objective was to prepare Haryana’s youth to keep pace with the changing technology and contribute to the vision of a developed India. The state has an established skills-development framework through the Haryana Skill Development Mission.

Rana said Haryana was known for the hard work, courage and talent of its people, adding that the youth of the state had made a mark in education, sports, the armed forces, agriculture, industry and other fields.

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“Education should not be limited to obtaining a degree. It should provide the young generation with knowledge, skills, confidence and the ability to think differently,” he said.

Referring to the changing employment landscape, Rana said artificial intelligence, digital technology, science, startups and other emerging sectors were creating new opportunities. He urged students to take their studies seriously, identify their strengths, learn new technologies and work towards their goals with dedication. He also appealed to them to stay away from drugs.

Rana said the Haryana Skill Development Mission was providing training to young people in different sectors. He said the government wanted the state’s youth not only to seek employment but also to develop the ability to become job creators.

Speaking about agriculture, Rana said technology could open new avenues for employment and entrepreneurship in the farming sector. He urged the youth in rural areas to look at agriculture not merely as a traditional occupation but also as an area offering opportunities for modern businesses and entrepreneurship.