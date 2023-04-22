Agri Minister: Told officials to speed up lifting

Tribune News Service

Hisar, April 21

Agriculture Minister Jai Prakash Dalal said the slow lifting of the procured wheat from the grain markets was a problem, which would be resolved soon as the procurement agencies had been directed to rope in more logistics for speedy disposal of the stock from the mandis.

The minister, while interacting with the arhtiyas and farmers during his visit to Hisar grain market, said

the Centre’s decision to relax the limit of shrivelled and broken grains to 18

per cent against the previous limit of 6 per cent had benefited both the farmers and traders.

“The work of wheat procurement is going on smoothly. There are some issues regarding the lifting of wheat. I have issued directions to the officials concerned and the lifting will also speed up soon,” he said adding that nearly 43 per cent of wheat had been lifted from all mandis.

When asked about the girdawari being conducted to assess the losses to the farmers due to the recent rain and hailstorm, the minister said work of the girdawari had been completed and the compensation was likely to be disbursed to the affected farmers by May.

During interaction with the arhtiyas and farmers during the surprise inspection, the minister said farmers should not face any problem in selling the crop and it should be ensured to buy the crop at the minimum support price. The Agriculture Minister said the government would buy every grain and disburse money in farmers’ accounts at designated time. In order to ensure that the farmers get basic facilities in mandis, the Agriculture Minister instructed the officials to make arrangements for water and shade to protect the farmers from the scorching sun.