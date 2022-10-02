Agri minister visits Cranfield varsity in UK

Chandigarh, October 1
The State Agriculture and Farmers’ Welfare Minister JP Dalal and Additional Chief Secretary, Department of Agriculture and Farmers’ Welfare, Sumita Misra, visited Cranfield University in Bedford, UK for research and development of post-harvest technology.
The university is part of consortia of the University of Birmingham that has signed an MoU with the Haryana Government. It will help develop applied research on the fundamentals of post-harvest physiology, pre-harvest factors, biochemistry and preservation methods.
