Haryana: Agriculture officer booked for blackmail

Tribune News Service

Rohtak, February 10

An officer of the Agriculture Department, who had lodged a complaint with Home Minister Anil Vij alleging that his acquaintance was kept in illegal custody by the police at Rohtak, has been booked on the charge of blackmailing a police official.

The police have arrested one Vinay, allegedly while accepting an amount of Rs 10 lakh from ASI Pawanveer, in charge of Gaukaran police post, who has accused Agriculture Development Officer (ADO) Sukhbir of blackmail.

While the police claim that Vinay is an accomplice of Sukhbir, the ADO has lodged a fresh complaint with Vij, maintaining that he was being framed for lodging a complaint against the police.

“Sukhbir had sought Rs 25 lakh from ASI Pawanveer. The ASI told district authorities of the matter and agreed to give Rs 15 lakh to trap the blackmailers. Vinay was arrested red-handed while accepting Rs 10 lakh on behalf of Sukhbir,” said DSP (City) Dr Ravinder Kumar. —