Agricultural workshop held to educate farmers to minimise post-harvest losses

An agricultural workshop under the ‘Naveen Krishi Sankalp Abhiyan’ was organised in Babain on Wednesday to educate farmers about advanced scientific grain storage techniques aimed at minimising post-harvest losses and sustainably increasing their income.

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A large number of farmers, agricultural scientists, public representatives and senior officials from the Agriculture Department attended the programme.

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A Mobile Medical Unit was also stationed at the venue to provide free health check-ups and medical services to the participating farmers.

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A spokesperson for Kurukshetra MP Naveen Jindal’’s parliamentary office said the ‘’Naveen Krishi Sankalp Abhiyan’’ had recently been launched across the parliamentary constituency on the MP’s directions, and the Babain event was the

third programme under

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the campaign.

“The primary objective of the campaign is to safeguard the interests of farmers and strengthen the rural economy of the Kurukshetra parliamentary constituency. Excessive use of chemical fertilisers and pesticides is posing serious health risks through food, vegetables and milk. Through this campaign, farmers are being encouraged to adopt natural farming practices, which will reduce input costs, improve public health and significantly enhance their net income,” the spokesperson said.

Addressing the gathering, BJP Babain Mandal president Vikas Sharma said scientific grain storage ensures that every grain produced through farmers hard work is protected from pests and weather-related damage.

“Proper storage facilities help prevent post-harvest losses and enable farmers to hold their produce until they receive better market prices instead of resorting to distress sales,” he said.

As part of the campaign, 23 block-level awareness programmes will be organised across the parliamentary constituency to promote scientific agricultural practices and better farm management.

During the technical sessions, experts and officials from the Central Warehousing Corporation (CWC) informed farmers about modern storage technologies and various farmer-centric schemes of the Central and Haryana governments.

Vindhya Gaurav, Deputy General Manager, Jagadhri Warehouse, Dr Karam Chand, former Deputy Director of Agriculture, Dr Shyam Jawar, and farmer Gurdyal Singh shared practical insights on scientific warehouse management and pest control measures to help farmers minimise post-harvest crop losses.