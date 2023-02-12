Agriculture Department issues notice to plywood factory in Yamunanagar

Yamunanagar, February 11
The Haryana Agriculture and Farmers Welfare Department has issued a notice to the owners of a plywood factory of Yamunanagar.
The notice was issued after a report on samples of urea showed neem oil content, which confirms the presence of subsidised agricultural urea in the factory.
According to information, a team of the Agriculture Department had inspected a plywood factory in Jorian naka area of Yamunanagar on December 23 last year.
During the inspection, the team found 25 bags of technical grade urea in the factory.
The team took the samples of the said urea and sent the samples to Quality Control Laboratory, Karnal, for examination on December 26.
“According to the report of the lab, neem oil content was found in this urea, which confirms the presence of subsidised agricultural grade urea in the bags of technical grade urea,” said Dr Pardeep Meel, Deputy Director of Agriculture Department, Yamunanagar.
He further said: “A notice has been given to the owners of the factory for clarification. If the answer to the notice is not found satisfactory, an FIR will be lodged against the factory owners.” He added that only farmers could use subsidised agriculture grade urea and the industry could use technical grade urea. According to information, the rate of the subsidised agriculture grade urea is Rs 267 per bag and the rate of technical grade urea is Rs 3,000 per bag. Urea is used in plywood factories to prepare glue (an adhesive), using cheaper subsidised agriculture grade urea. He said on the directions of DC Rahul Hooda, a team headed by the Jagadhri SDM had been constituted to stop black marketing of urea in the district.
