DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Advertise with us Classifieds
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Explainers Defence Photo Gallery Cricket Simply Punjab Simply Haryana UPSC
Home / Haryana / Agriculture land still submerged in Rohtak villages

Agriculture land still submerged in Rohtak villages

DC Sachin Gupta visits affected areas, reviews drainage works
article_Author
Ravinder Saini
Tribune News Service
Rohtak , Updated At : 03:59 PM Aug 24, 2025 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
DC Sachin Gupta inspects a waterlogged area in a village in Rohtak. Tribune Photo
Advertisement

Despite ongoing efforts by the authorities to drain accumulated rainwater, agricultural land in several villages of the district remains submerged, leaving farmers concerned.

Advertisement

Taking serious note of the situation, Deputy Commissioner (DC) Sachin Gupta visited more than half a dozen villages in the Kalanaur region on Saturday evening and reviewed the ongoing works related to rainwater drainage. He also directed officials to use additional resources for the removal of stagnant water from agricultural fields.

The DC visited the villages of Baniyani, Patwapur, Balamb, Kahnaur, Masoodpur, Anwal and Nigana, where he interacted with residents regarding water drainage. He appealed to villagers to extend full cooperation to the district administration to ensure proper water drainage.

Advertisement

Gupta said that temporary drains should be constructed immediately at all necessary locations to ensure the earliest possible removal of rainwater from agricultural fields. He further instructed the Irrigation Department to identify places where waterlogging occurs every year, so that permanent drainage projects can be prepared and included in the annual flood-prevention planning.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts