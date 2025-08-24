Agriculture land still submerged in Rohtak villages

Despite ongoing efforts by the authorities to drain accumulated rainwater, agricultural land in several villages of the district remains submerged, leaving farmers concerned.

Taking serious note of the situation, Deputy Commissioner (DC) Sachin Gupta visited more than half a dozen villages in the Kalanaur region on Saturday evening and reviewed the ongoing works related to rainwater drainage. He also directed officials to use additional resources for the removal of stagnant water from agricultural fields.

The DC visited the villages of Baniyani, Patwapur, Balamb, Kahnaur, Masoodpur, Anwal and Nigana, where he interacted with residents regarding water drainage. He appealed to villagers to extend full cooperation to the district administration to ensure proper water drainage.

Gupta said that temporary drains should be constructed immediately at all necessary locations to ensure the earliest possible removal of rainwater from agricultural fields. He further instructed the Irrigation Department to identify places where waterlogging occurs every year, so that permanent drainage projects can be prepared and included in the annual flood-prevention planning.