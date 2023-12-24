Agriculture Minister apologises for his remarks on farm activists

Tribune News Service

Hisar, December 23

Agriculture Minister Jai Prakash Dalal today tendered an apology over his remarks on farm activists, while stating that he was also from a farmer’s family and could not think bad about the community.

Interacting with the mediapersons on the occasion of Kisan Divas in the Chaudhary Charan Singh Haryana Agriculture University here today, Dalal stated, “I belong to a farmer’s family and am a son of a farmer. …if someone is feeling hurt, I profusely apologise and am ready to apologise again and again,” he stated.

Dalal had landed in a row when he made a controversial statement against farm activists during a function in Bhiwani on November 26. Dalal had remarked that had stated that some of the farm activists who resorted to agitation to repeal three agriculture laws in 2020-21 had faced criminal charges and had indulged in immoral acts. The minister also targeted women family members of these farm activists, stating that even their daughters and wives had eloped with someone. Furthermore, he had remarked that even the wives of these farm leaders don’t listen to them and they claim to speak for the entire farmers’ community.

After his remarks, the farmers’ bodies, led by the Samyukta Kisan Morcha and the Sheoran Khap (Chaurasi), organised a panchayat at Gignau village in Bhiwani district on December 9 and announced social boycott of the minister. The khap panchayat also imposed a symbolic fine of one ‘dhela’ on the minister and announced that the farmers and khap panchayat would stage protests if the Agriculture Minister visited any village to organise a political event.

While addressing farmers on the occasion, Dalal said that farmers need to leverage cutting-edge technologies and marketing strategies while enhancing the quality of their products to secure better prices and boost demand in the international market.

Elaborating on agricultural schemes implemented by the state government, he said that the agriculture budget had been increased from Rs 800 crore to Rs 3,900 crore.

He added that the budgets for canals, fisheries, electricity and tubewell connections had been augmented. Haryana stood as the only state purchasing 14 crops at Minimum Support Price (MSP), he said and added that the government had disbursed Rs 9,000 crore among farmers under the crop insurance scheme, while the crop insurance companies had collected only Rs 1,973 crore from the farmers, he claimed.

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#Agriculture #Hisar