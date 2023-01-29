Agriculture Minister assures relief for damaged crops

Tribune News Service

Bhiwani/Hisar, January 28

Agriculture Minister Jai Prakash Dalal today stated that the state government would give compensation to affected farmers who had suffered damage in the rabi season due to frost and extreme cold conditions in the state.The minister said Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar had taken a decision to this effect.

“The regular girdawari of the rabi crops will start in a week and the government has taken a decision that the crop loss due to frost will be assessed on the basis of regular girdawari. The affected farmers will be given compensation of Rs 12,000 to Rs 15,000 as per the policy of the state government,” he said while interacting with the affected farmers in Sarangpur village of Bhiwani district.

Dalal said the state government had sanctioned Rs 1,200 crore for the treatment of nearly 50,000 acres which was affected due to waterlogging or barrenness. He said 25,000 acres had already been made cultivable. The farmers complained that the frost continued to hit the mustard crop. “A blanket of white layer, which is frost, is found on the crops and grass in the fields. This is not good for the mustard and chana (gram) crops.

Mewa Singh, a farmer of Mirzapur, said about 2 acres of mustard crop, which was not irrigated had been destroyed completely due to the frost.