Agriculture Minister flags off Seva Jyoti Yatra in Yamunanagar

A district-level Seva Jyoti Yatra was organised at the Tejli Sports Complex in Yamunanagar under the Seva Sankalp Abhiyan.

Haryana Agriculture and Farmers Welfare Minister Shyam Singh Rana attended the programme as the chief guest. Before the yatra departed for all Assembly constituencies in the district, Rana inaugurated the programme by lighting the Seva Jyoti lamp.

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Prime Minister Narendra Modi and BJP national president Nitin Nabin, in their virtual addresses, provided detailed information about the BJP government’s policies and schemes. Hundreds of citizens from the district present at the programme listened to the addresses.

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On the occasion, Agriculture Minister Shyam Singh Rana said the way the BJP government, led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, had taken the country on the path of development and progress was a major achievement for the 1.4 billion people of the country.

“We must come forward to make India a developed country by 2047. If we work together, our economy will definitely be strengthened,” Rana said. He said the objective of the Seva Sankalp Abhiyan was to ensure that the benefits of public welfare schemes and services reached every section of society and to connect people with nation-building and social concerns.

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“Seva Sankalp Abhiyan is an important medium to strengthen the spirit of service, cooperation and public welfare in society,” Rana said. He said the yatra conveyed the message of social solidarity, service, cleanliness and social harmony, besides strengthening the sense of responsibility towards the nation.

Following the conclusion of the programme, the yatra, led by senior BJP leaders, departed for all Assembly constituencies across the district.

The programme was conducted by DPRO Dr Manoj Kumar. The Seva Jyoti Kalash Yatra was organised under the leadership of BJP district president Rajesh Sapra. The district president congratulated everyone for the successful organisation of the event.