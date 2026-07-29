Agriculture Minister orders cops to register FIR against depot holder over embezzlement of ration

Haryana Agriculture and Farmers’ Welfare Minister Shyam Singh Rana on Wednesday listened to the grievances of the general public during a meeting of the District Public Grievances Redressal Committee held at the RKSD College auditorium. Of the 12 complaints taken up during the meeting, seven were disposed of on the spot, while reports were sought in the remaining five cases after further inquiries.

Advertisement

Responding to a complaint alleging misappropriation of ration meant for beneficiaries, the minister directed officials to register an FIR against the ration depot holder concerned. Besides, he directed an inquiry committee, headed by the Additional Deputy Commissioner (ADC), to investigate a complaint regarding the failure to develop the green belt and park in Sector 19, Part-I.

Advertisement

Among the complaints disposed of was a land dispute and alleged land grabbing case filed by Dani Devi of Balu village. After the police submitted an action taken report, the minister closed the matter.

Advertisement

A complaint by Inderjit of Ashok Garden regarding instalments, receipts and the possession offer letter of an HSVP plot in Sector 21 was also disposed of after a committee constituted during the previous meeting clarified all issues raised by the complainant.

In another significant case, Surender Kumar and other residents of Haripura village alleged that a ration depot holder had misappropriated food grains meant for 80 to 90 families over several months. Acting on the findings of the inquiry committee, the minister ordered registration of an FIR against the depot holder and disposed of the complaint.

Advertisement

A complaint regarding illegal tubewell connections in Pai village was also settled after officials informed the minister that most connections had been shifted. The remaining issue was assigned to the Pundri Tehsildar for resolution.

In the case of Murti Devi of DAV Colony, who complained that years of sewer leakage had damaged her house, the Public Health Engineering Department informed the meeting that the sewer problem had been fixed by constructing a new manhole. On her request for compensation, the minister said assistance would be provided under the financial aid scheme meant for BPL families.

In another complaint Raj Kumar of Mundri village alleged that all accused in an attempt-to-murder case had not been arrested. Police informed the minister that five accused had been arrested, a chargesheet had been filed against four, and a lookout notice had been issued against another accused. The matter was kept pending. A complaint by Karmbir of Pai village regarding non-payment of Rs 82,000 for contractual labour work was referred for fresh measurement of the work to ensure payment as per rules.

Later, while interacting with mediapersons, Rana said the state government was continuously working towards women empowerment, increasing farmers' income and promoting natural farming. He said the government's decision to provide an additional incentive of Rs 10 per litre to women supplying milk to Vita would strengthen rural dairy farming and improve household incomes.