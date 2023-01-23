Agriculture minister promises special girdawari for frost-hit mustard

Tribune News Service

Bhiwani/Hisar, January 22

Agriculture Minister Jai Prakash Dalal assured farmers that the government would get special girdawari conducted in the areas where mustard crop had suffered damage due to frost and extreme cold in the state.

The minister had visited several villages in Loharu block and interacted with the farmers who complained of damage to the mustard crop due to frost. The minister assured the farmers that the state government would assess the damage by getting special girdawari done for compensation to the affected farmers as per the policy of the state government.

Bhiwani BJP MLA Ghanshyam Dass also visited a number of villages today. He said mustard crop had suffered damage due to the recent frost and cold. He said the mustard crop in nearly 33 villages was badly affected due to the frost.

Sultan Phogat, sarpanch of Biran village in Bhiwani district, said the mustard crop in his village had got damaged and demanded compensation to the affected farmers. He said they would meet the Agriculture Minister to demand special girdawari as soon as possible so that the farmers can be compensated.

Mustard is mainly sown in Bhiwani, Mahendergarh, Rewari and Hisar districts. The agriculture experts said the frost last week had damaged the mustard plants, which were at the flowering stage.