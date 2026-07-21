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Home / Haryana / Agriculture Minister reviews measures to strengthen livestock breeding

Agriculture Minister reviews measures to strengthen livestock breeding

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Tribune News Service
Chandigarh, Updated At : 09:27 AM Jul 21, 2026 IST
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Haryana Agriculture and Farmers’ Welfare Minister Shyam Singh Rana said the state government was continuously working in the interest of livestock farmers. He said the government’s primary objective was to enhance milk production and accelerate livestock breed improvement so that dairy farmers could increase milk yield and further strengthen their economic condition.

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The minister was chairing a meeting of the High-Powered Purchase Committee of the Animal Husbandry and Dairying Department here on Monday. Education Minister Mahipal Dhanda was also present on the occasion.

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During the meeting, the committee took a major decision to approve a two-year rate contract for the uninterrupted supply of liquid nitrogen required for the safe storage of high-quality frozen semen as part of the state’s livestock genetic improvement programme.

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Rana said the regular and uninterrupted availability of liquid nitrogen was essential for the production, storage and safe transportation of bovine frozen semen. To ensure this, the department had implemented the rate contract arrangement.

It was informed at the meeting that the timely supply of liquid nitrogen, in accordance with prescribed quality standards, would be ensured. This will facilitate the uninterrupted production and preservation of semen. The contract will effectively meet the requirements of various semen production centres and their associated units across the state.

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The minister said the department’s key objective was to ensure the continuous production of high-quality bovine frozen semen and to make livestock breeding programmes more effective and robust. The uninterrupted availability of liquid nitrogen will accelerate artificial insemination programmes across the state.

He said this would directly benefit livestock farmers in rural areas by enabling them to access animals with superior genetic traits.

Rana further said that the Haryana Government was implementing several welfare schemes to promote animal husbandry as a profitable enterprise. By availing themselves of the benefits of these initiatives, lakhs of livestock farmers across the state are becoming self-reliant and economically prosperous.

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