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Home / Haryana / Agriculture minister Shyam Singh Rana inspects mandi, directs smooth paddy buying

Agriculture minister Shyam Singh Rana inspects mandi, directs smooth paddy buying

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Shiv Kumar Sharma
Tribune News Service
Yamunanagar, Updated At : 01:26 AM Oct 04, 2026 IST
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Haryana Agriculture and Farmers Welfare Minister Shyam Singh Rana at the Chhachhrauli grain market in Yamunanagar district.
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Agriculture and Farmers Welfare Minister Shyam Singh Rana on Saturday inspected paddy procurement arrangements at the Chhachhrauli grain market and instructed officials to ensure that farmers do not face any problems in selling their crop.

The minister also interacted with farmers and commission agents and inspected arrangements at the grain market.

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Expressing satisfaction with the facilities available at the market, he said under the leadership of Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini, the Haryana Government was committed to ensuring that farmers received fair prices for their produce.

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“Officials from the relevant departments have been instructed to work in coordination to ensure a transparent and smooth paddy procurement process,” Rana said.

He added that farmers would not be allowed to face any difficulties at grain markets, and that special attention was being paid to procurement as well as the timely lifting of the crop.

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He instructed the officials to ensure that farmers do not have to wait unnecessarily to sell their produce. He also urged commission agents to cooperate with the district administration in the procurement process. Chhachhrauli SDM Jaspal Singh Gill, DFSC Nitish Singla and Market Committee Chairman Kailash Chand Sharma were among those present on the occasion.

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