Agriculture officers approve 21 rabi crops for promoting scientific farming in Haryana

A two-day agriculture officers’ workshop on rabi crops on Thursday concluded at the Haryana Agricultural University in Hisar. The workshop saw the finalisation of 21 crop recommendations for promoting scientific farming and taking new technologies to farmers across the state.

Agricultural scientists from HAU and officials from the Agriculture and Farmers’ Welfare Department of the state government discussed recommendations for various rabi crops and other important agricultural practices during the workshop.

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HAU Vice-Chancellor Baldev Raj Kamboj urged scientists and officials of the department to ensure that the approved recommendations reached farmers so that they could improve both productivity and income. He said the workshop had also helped identify field-level problems faced by farmers and discussed possible solutions. He expressed hope that the feedback mechanism would be made more effective using digital platforms.

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Director of Extension Education Naresh Kaushik said separate sessions were held on wheat and barley, sugarcane and maize, pulses and fodder crops, oilseeds, agroforestry and dryland farming. Additional Director of Agriculture and Farmers’ Welfare Department Ram Pratap Sihag said the new recommendations would be disseminated among farmers at the earliest so that they could benefit during the coming rabi season.

Among the recommendations approved was the use of HAU’s first hybrid variety of mustard, RH 2021, for timely sowing in irrigated areas as this variety matures in 135–142 days and can yield 11.5–12 quintals per acre. A medium-maturity sugarcane variety, COH 160, containing 17.50 per cent sugar, was also recommended for spring sowing. It is non-lodging and has an average yield of around 750 quintals per acre.

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The workshop also recommended updating Haryana’s groundwater quality map to incorporate appropriate management and use of groundwater affected by salinity.