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Home / Haryana / Ahead of Akshaya Tritiya, Karnal sounds alert on child marriages

Ahead of Akshaya Tritiya, Karnal sounds alert on child marriages

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Tribune News Service
Karnal, Updated At : 04:00 AM Apr 18, 2026 IST
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Additional Deputy Commissioner Rahul Raiya chairs a meeting in Karnal on Friday.
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With Akshaya Tritiya approaching, a festival traditionally marked by mass weddings across the region, the Karnal district administration has sounded an alert against child marriages.

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Additional Deputy Commissioner (ADC) Rahul Raiya directed all officials to remain vigilant and ensure that no child marriage takes place under any circumstances. “The district administration is on alert to prevent child marriages,” said the ADC.

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ADC Raiya stressed that solemnising child marriage is a punishable offence under the Prohibition of Child Marriage Act. He instructed village, ward and block-level authorities to launch awareness campaigns and warned that strict action will be taken in case of violations. Sub-Divisional Magistrates (SDMs) and Deputy Superintendents of Police (DSPs) have been asked to conduct field visits to monitor wedding events.

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The ADC clarified that marrying a girl below 18 years or a boy below 21 years is a criminal offence. He further directed the District Child Protection Unit to coordinate with social and religious organisations conducting mass marriages, ensuring they inform the administration in advance before holding such events.

Citizens have been urged to report any suspected cases of child marriage immediately. Information can be shared on helpline numbers — 1098, 112, 181, 70150 06490 and 94661 25250. The administration assured that the identity of informants will be kept strictly confidential.

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