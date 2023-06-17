Ahead of Amit Shah rally, 130 activists summoned

Tribune News Service

Deepender Deswal

Sirsa, June 16

The proposed rally here on June 18 of Home Minister Amit Shah, who is expected to set off the party’s Lok Sabha campaign in Haryana, has invited protests from farmers’ bodies, sarpanches’ association and Opposition parties, including the AAP and the Congress.

Ahead of the proposed rally, the Sirsa police have identified 130 political activists, farm leaders and sarpanches and summoned them to the SDM court to deposit bonds of Rs 50,000 each for maintaining peace during the VVIP visit in Sirsa. The police apprehend breach of peace during the rally.

However, none of the activists have furnished the bond at the SDM office. Virender Singh, an AAP leader in Sirsa, said they went to the SDM office in Sirsa today after getting the notices. “We have made it clear to the police and the administration that we will not execute the bonds. This is a clear violation of the fundamental rights in a democratic set-up. We will continue to stage protests and raise the issues of public interest,” he said. Singh said they were not allowed to meet the SDM in the office today.

They were issued notice under Section 107/150 of the Code of Criminal Procedure and told to sign a bond of good behaviour, apprehending breach of peace during Shah’s visit.

Meanwhile, the AAP leaders in Sirsa seem to be buoyed by the recent success of the party in the Zila Parishad elections in Sirsa district. The AAP activists had also tried to disrupt the Jan Samvad programme of Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar in Sirsa district. The sarpanch Naina Jhorad too had created a ruckus in front of the CM.

The AAP and Congress leaders have criticised the action to serve summons to the social and political activists, alleging it is an attempt to undermine democracy.