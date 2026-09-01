Ahead of BRICS summit, Delhi, Haryana cops step up security

The Delhi and Haryana Police have stepped up interstate coordination and security preparations ahead of the BRICS Leaders’ Summit 2026, scheduled to be held at Bharat Mandapam in the national capital from September 11 to 13.

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Senior police officers from Delhi and Haryana held a meeting to strengthen coordination along the interstate border areas. The meeting was jointly chaired by the Joint Commissioner of Police, Northern Range, Delhi Police, and the Commissioner of Police, Sonipat.

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Senior officers from Sonipat district and Delhi Police’s border districts under the Northern Range took part in the meeting. The officials discussed measures to maintain law and order and strengthen security arrangements during the upcoming international event.

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The meeting focused on increasing joint checking and surveillance along the Delhi-Haryana border, sharing intelligence related to criminals and anti-social elements and ensuring coordinated action against interstate crime.

Meanwhile, the Delhi Police have intensified efforts to finalise security and traffic arrangements for the summit, with the Traffic Police conducting a special rehearsal on Tuesday to assess the movement of foreign delegates and their motorcades.

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Several foreign representatives and guests are expected to participate in the three-day summit. Their accommodation has been arranged at around 10 hotels across Delhi, prompting the police to prepare detailed security and traffic plans for their movement from the airport to the hotels and from the hotels to Bharat Mandapam.

The rehearsal was conducted with escort vehicles to test the movement of VIP convoys on designated routes. The exercise aimed to assess the time required for motorcades to travel from different hotels to Bharat Mandapam safely and efficiently under real-time conditions.

The police also examined potential bottlenecks, traffic pressure points and operational challenges that could affect the movement of the convoys. The preparations are part of a wider security and traffic management plan aimed at ensuring smooth and secure movement of international delegates during the BRICS summit.