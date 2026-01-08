Ahead of Budget, Finance Dept flags sharp swings in receipts

As the Haryana Government prepares for Budget 2026-27, a decline in receipts from some key departments has come under the Finance Department's scrutiny.

According to a note circulated ahead of the January 8 review meeting chaired by Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini, receipts from the Town and Country Planning Department fell by 19.4%. Earnings from urban development charges stood at Rs 854 crore as of December 31, 2025, compared with Rs 1,060 crore a year earlier.

The note also flagged fluctuations in stamp duty collection following the rollout of paperless property registration. While the average monthly collection in 2025-26 was around Rs 1,300 crore till October, revenue dropped to Rs 554 crore in November before rising to Rs 1,297 crore in December.

In his Budget 2025-26 speech, the Chief Minister had said: "Developers, builders, societies and authorities often transfer property to the allottee in their records and give possession but fail to complete the registration deed, which is legally incorrect and causes a loss of stamp duty revenue for the government." He had announced mandatory registration of such properties, warning that delayed registration would attract stamp duty at current collector rates. The Revenue Department has been asked to update the status.

The Transport Department recorded a 12.5% rise in vehicle tax receipts, from Rs 3,693 crore to Rs 4,153 crore, though ticket earnings dipped 4.7% to Rs 1,001 crore. The possibility of raising registration fees for high-end vehicles and bus fares is under discussion.

Receipts from the Irrigation and Water Resources Department declined by 8.9% to Rs 265 crore.

In contrast, earnings of the Mines and Geology Department jumped 49.2%, rising from Rs 488 crore to Rs 728 crore during the same period.

Overall, tax revenue rose 16.7%, while non-tax revenue increased by 22.4%. However, grants from the Centre fell by 22.8%. Revenue receipts grew 15.3% year-on-year to Rs 88,286 crore by December 31, 2025. Revenue expenditure rose 5.4%, and capital spending increased 13.5%. Total expenditure, including debt repayment, stood at Rs 1.34 lakh crore, up 11.8%.