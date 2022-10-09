Ahead of Diwali, ‘illegal’ cracker godowns on rise

Tribune News Service

Gurugram, October 8

While the administration is already struggling with the implementation of GRAP, the illegal sale of firecrackers has already begun in the district.

Since the crackers have been banned across the NCR, with only green ones allowed this time, the non-availability of the same and lack of strict enforcement has aided the mushrooming of illegal cracker godowns in the region.

On a drive towards the villages such as Gadoli, Pataudi, Basai, Farukhnagar etc, one is likely to find a plethora of banners of such godowns along the road.

Violators to be penalised Anybody indulging in such illegal practices will be fined. We’ll soon launch a crackdown. —Nishant Yadav, Gurugram DC

“What’s Diwali without crackers? They are being sold everywhere. Authorities talk of green crackers but those are unavailable. For the past two years, there has been no proper cracker market, hence we sell from our godowns. This year, things were different. Covid has subsided and people are in a festive mood, hence, the business is brisk,” said a godown owner in Farukhnagar.

Special WhatsApp groups have been formed to provide crackers at home. The administration, however, claims to be making every effort to curtail the menace.