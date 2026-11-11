Ahead of foggy season, Hisar SP reviews road safety arrangements

Holding a review meeting to ensure better arrangements of road safety during the foggy weather, Hisar Superintendent of Police Siddhant Jain directed NHAI officials to repair non-functional streetlights on national highways and ensure adequate lighting on dark stretches.

The meeting was attended by the officials of various departments, including the NHAI, toll plazas, Public Works Department (PWD), Haryana Shahari Vikas Pradhikaran (HSVP), Municipal Corporation besides the Additional SP, traffic SHO on Tuesday to discuss the ways to improve traffic management and prevent road accidents.

He also asked the NHAI officials to install reflectors, direction boards, road markings and cat’s eyes, besides taking corrective measures on accident prone spots. The toll plaza authorities were asked to ensure smooth movement of vehicles, adequate lanes and staff and proper arrangements for ambulances and other emergency services.

The HSVP and municipal corporation officials were directed to repair the damaged roads, remove encroachments and illegal parking, and ensure proper functioning of streetlights and traffic signals, particularly at busy intersections and markets.

Advertisement

With fog likely to affect visibility in the coming weeks, the SP said there was need to ensure that road markings, reflectors and warning signs were clearly visible. He also directed the officials to put up warning boards at accident prone locations and launch awareness campaigns advising motorists to drive slowly, use fog lights and maintain a safe distance from other

vehicles.

The traffic police officials were also directed to launch special enforcement drives against wrong side driving, overspeeding, riding without helmets, driving without seat belts, illegal parking and the use of pressure horns stating that strict challaning and legal action would be taken against the

Advertisement

violators.

The SP said public safety was the priority and the Hisar police would take strict action against the traffic rule violators.