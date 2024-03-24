Ahead of Holi, DGP asks cops to focus on public safety

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, March 23

Ahead of Holi on March 25, the Director General of Police, Shatrujeet Kapur, has issued directions to police officers across all districts, asking them to prioritise public safety and aim for harmonious celebrations.

Recognising potential issues such as throwing of colours at religious sites, public intoxication, harassment, and noise pollution, the police are implementing a comprehensive plan, said the DGP.

To maintain peace and order, police personnel will be deployed across the state, with intelligence-gathering units on alert to prevent any untoward incident. Foot and mobile patrolling will be intensified in public areas to deter disorderly behaviour and ensure public safety. The police control room will also be on the alert mode.

The DGP said stringent action would be taken against public consumption of alcohol and drunk driving.

Organisers of Holi events and processions are warned against playing vulgar or provocative songs/slogans through loudspeakers.

