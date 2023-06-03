Ahead of monsoon, desilting of drains underway in G’gram

Tribune News Service

Kulwinder Sandhu

Gurugram, June 2

The Gurugram Metropolitan Development Authority (GMDA) has started desilting drains and installing pumping machinery ahead of the monsoon to prevent flooding of residential, commercial and industrial areas here.

Flood control room to be set up To prevent waterlogging on the Sheelta Mata road, the MC and GMDA will construct more drains

The GMDA will establish a flood control room, which will function during July, August and September

PC Meena, GMDA Chief Executive Officer (CEO), said this while presiding over a meeting of the Municipal Corporation (MC) here today.

Senior officers of the GMDA, National Highways Authority of India (NHAI), MC, Public Works Department (B&R) and the traffic police were also present at the meeting.

The officers discussed measures to prevent flooding in areas that reported waterlogging during monsoon last year.

Meena said, “All departments concerned have been directed to work in tandem and address waterlogging concerns during monsoon. The focus will be on areas vulnerable to waterlogging. The meeting decided to install pumping machinery, desilt drains, construct more drains and road gullies, and clean creeks.”

To address waterlogging concerns on the Sheelta Mata road, the MC and the GMDA will construct more drains to cater to heavy quantum of stormwater during rains.

Besides, the MC will install pumping machinery at Laxman Vihar and Suryavihar near the Kapashera border to pump out water in low-lying areas. It will raze encroachments and desilt four creeks.

“The GMDA has completed the desilting of stormwater drains along the Artemis road,” Meena said, adding the connectivity of Sector 10 surface drains with master stormwater drains would be taken up by the GMDA and the MC.

The GMDA will establish a flood control room, which will function during July, August and September. Meena added mock drills at all city underpasses were underway to check the pumping machinery and the drainage network.