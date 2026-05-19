Ahead of monsoon, MC launches drain-cleaning drive in twin cities of Yamunanagar, Jagadhri

The Municipal Corporation of Yamunanagar-Jagadhri (MCYJ) has started cleaning of drains (nullahs) in the twin cities to prevent waterlogging during the rainy season.

Advertisement

Mayor Suman Bahamani today inaugurated the cleaning work near Vishwakarma Chowk and instructed officials to complete the work before the onset of monsoon. She also directed the officials and agencies engaged for the work to clean the drains to their full depth and ensure that garbage and silt is lifted immediately after the cleaning.

Advertisement

The Mayor said three zones had been created for the cleaning of drains — zone 1 includes Ward No. 1 to 8, zone 2 includes Ward No. 9 to 14 and Ward No. 15 to 22 have been included in zone 3. “One agency has been awarded the tender for cleaning of drains in zones 1 and 3, while the work for zone 2 and three other major drains of the twin cities has been awarded to another agency,” the Mayor said.

Advertisement

She instructed the agency and MCYJ officials to ensure thorough cleaning of all drains. She also directed all councillors to issue a drain cleaning schedule. “The drain cleaning schedule will be distributed to all councillors. Respective councillors should monitor the work their area. No negligence will be tolerated in the work,” she added.

The Mayor, along with officials of the MCYJ, inspected the cleaning of major drains and also took stock of the drainage system.

Advertisement

She directed the officials of the Engineering and Sanitation Departments to immediately repair damaged and broken drains. She also instructed the officials to remove silt, debris, and other obstructions from the drains to ensure smooth flow of water.

Mayor Suman Bahamani said encroachments on drains should be removed as per the regulations, so that the problem of waterlogging could be eradicated.