DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Careers Advertise with us Classifieds
GenZ Speak Up !
AI Logo
Register now for Tribune AI Summer Camp
A comprehensive AI Certification Course
Enroll Now
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM FIFA World Cup 2026 Games Explainers Defence GenZ Speak Up ! Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Entertainment UPSC
Home / Haryana / Ahead of national US deal protests, farmer union assigns responsibilities

Ahead of national US deal protests, farmer union assigns responsibilities

article_Author
Nitish Sharma
Tribune News Service
Ambala, Updated At : 01:34 AM Jul 06, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
BKU SBS leaders interact with media in Ambala City on Sunday.
Advertisement

Ahead of the launch of nationwide protests against the proposed India-US trade deal, farmer unions have started mobilising farmers and supporters while chalking out a strategy to make the agitation successful.

Advertisement

The Bharatiya Kisan Union (Shaheed Bhagat Singh) held a meeting in Ambala City today and assigned responsibilities to its members for the upcoming protests. Union leaders said a coalition of nearly 80 farmers’ and farm labourers’ organisations from across the country has formed the Desh Bachao Morcha to oppose the proposed India-US trade agreement.

Advertisement

BKU (SBS) president Amarjeet Singh Mohri said farmers were already struggling to secure the Minimum Support Price (MSP) for their produce and the proposed trade deal would further hurt the agriculture sector. He said the unions had formed the Desh Bachao Morcha against the India-US trade deal. At a recent meeting in Chandigarh, farmer unions decided to launch a nationwide campaign to unite citizens and make them aware of what they described as wrong decisions being taken by the government under pressure from other countries.

Advertisement

“It was decided at the meeting to hold a nationwide motorcycle march on July 15. Farmers will organise motorcycle rallies at the block and district levels and submit memorandums to the Prime Minister on the same day. On July 21, farmers will gather at Kisan Ghat in Delhi to build pressure against the proposed trade deal,” he said.

Mohri alleged that the agreement would benefit only corporate houses, which was not acceptable to the farming community. Unions have started preparations for the upcoming agitation, and participants will travel to Delhi by buses, trains and personal vehicles.

Advertisement

BKU (SBS) Ambala district president Gurmeet Singh said, “A route plan has been prepared for the motorcycle march. After passing through various areas, union members will reach the Deputy Commissioner’s office in Ambala City to submit the memorandum. Members have been urged to maintain discipline during the rally so that other commuters do not face any inconvenience. For the Kisan Ghat protest, 10 buses will leave Ambala for Delhi on July 21. ”

Read what others can’t with The Tribune Premium

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts