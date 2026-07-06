Ahead of national US deal protests, farmer union assigns responsibilities

Ahead of the launch of nationwide protests against the proposed India-US trade deal, farmer unions have started mobilising farmers and supporters while chalking out a strategy to make the agitation successful.

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The Bharatiya Kisan Union (Shaheed Bhagat Singh) held a meeting in Ambala City today and assigned responsibilities to its members for the upcoming protests. Union leaders said a coalition of nearly 80 farmers’ and farm labourers’ organisations from across the country has formed the Desh Bachao Morcha to oppose the proposed India-US trade agreement.

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BKU (SBS) president Amarjeet Singh Mohri said farmers were already struggling to secure the Minimum Support Price (MSP) for their produce and the proposed trade deal would further hurt the agriculture sector. He said the unions had formed the Desh Bachao Morcha against the India-US trade deal. At a recent meeting in Chandigarh, farmer unions decided to launch a nationwide campaign to unite citizens and make them aware of what they described as wrong decisions being taken by the government under pressure from other countries.

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“It was decided at the meeting to hold a nationwide motorcycle march on July 15. Farmers will organise motorcycle rallies at the block and district levels and submit memorandums to the Prime Minister on the same day. On July 21, farmers will gather at Kisan Ghat in Delhi to build pressure against the proposed trade deal,” he said.

Mohri alleged that the agreement would benefit only corporate houses, which was not acceptable to the farming community. Unions have started preparations for the upcoming agitation, and participants will travel to Delhi by buses, trains and personal vehicles.

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BKU (SBS) Ambala district president Gurmeet Singh said, “A route plan has been prepared for the motorcycle march. After passing through various areas, union members will reach the Deputy Commissioner’s office in Ambala City to submit the memorandum. Members have been urged to maintain discipline during the rally so that other commuters do not face any inconvenience. For the Kisan Ghat protest, 10 buses will leave Ambala for Delhi on July 21. ”