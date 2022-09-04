Ahead of poll, BJP-JJP panel to sort out ‘friction points’

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, September 3

Haryana ruling allies BJP and JJP have decided to form a coordination committee, comprising leaders from the two parties, to sort out matters facing the coalition, the decision coming after BJP national president JP Nadda’s two-day visit to the state.

Though Nadda skipped addressing a press conference, Haryana state in-charge Vinod Tawde told mediapersons that the BJP chief had issued “necessary instructions” for better coordination with the JJP. He said Chief Minister ML Khattar and Deputy CM Dushyant Chautala (from JJP) had been discussing various issues, but “coordination was required” at the organisation level too.

Tawde didn’t reply to a question on JJP minister Devender Singh Babli levelling corruption allegations against own government. Leader of Opposition Bhupinder Singh Hooda praised Babli for “speaking the truth”. Asked what emerged from different meetings with Nadda, Tawde said he wanted the “welfare schemes to be taken to the grassroots”. “It’s easy to reach out to the people if there is coordination between the government and the party,” he said.

On the upcoming panchayat poll, Haryana BJP president OP Dhankar said, “The election committee will decide whether to contest in alliance with the JJP, and also on the party symbol.”

On BJP leader Sonali Phogat’s murder, Tawde said there was no need to hide anything and the Goa Police were doing their job well. He said Nadda’s visit (beginning Friday) was aimed at overseeing the BJP’s booth-level management. “He took feedback from ‘booth pramukhs’ and ‘panna pramukhs’. He met the alliance partner’s leaders and also chaired a joint meeting of BJP-JJP leaders. He met MPs, MLAs and the ministers too,” he said.