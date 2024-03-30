Ahead of poll, commission agents to open up front against BJP govt

Tribune News Service

Nitish Sharma

Kurukshetra, March 29

Unhappy with the direct purchase of mustard seeds by HAFED, commission agents have decided to open up a front against the BJP government ahead of the elections.

The agents want the purchase to be done only through them. They said initially they would hold symbolic protests in front of market committees across the state from April 1 to 5, and if their demand was not accepted, the agitation would be intensified.

The president of the Haryana State Anaj Mandi Arhtiyas’ Association, Ashok Gupta, said: “The government has started direct procurement of mustard seeds in the grain markets, which is not acceptable. The government has been trying to limit the involvement of agents in the procurement on MSP. Earlier, it had reduced our commission on paddy and wheat. Against the commission of 2.5 per cent on the procurement done by agencies, the government had fixed the commission to nearly Rs 46 a quintal. It is causing us a loss of Rs 10 to 12 a quintal.”

“With no role in procurement, the agents will not get any commission. We have raised several issues with the government over the past nine years, but it only provided temporary relief. Resentment is brewing. We have decided to hold a five-day dharna in front of the market committees. If the government fails to accept our demand, we will hold another meeting after April 5 and chalk out a strategy to intensify the protest,” he added.

Some agents were of the view that the association should show its strength during the Lok Sabha poll, especially the byelection to be held in Karnal, to create pressure on the BJP. They also said other parties should clear their stand on the issue.

The association president said: “We have raised our demands and submitted memorandums repeatedly but to no avail. It has been decided to hold protests from May 15 to 25 to make the BJP government understand that the agents are against it.”

