Ahead of rains, Karnal MC begins cleaning drains

Parveen Arora

Karnal, May 27

Ahead of the monsoon season, the Karnal Municipal Corporation (KMC) has started the desilting and cleaning of drains and nullahs across the city to prevent waterlogging and potential flooding. This step is a part of the KMC’s annual pre-monsoon preparations, aimed at ensuring a smooth drainage system.

The KMC has already allotted tenders for three drains, where work has begun. Additionally, the tender for another project is at a final stage of approval and will be awarded once the model code of conduct is lifted, as per sources.

One of the key drains involves the desilting of a 4.25-km stretch of drain between Ram Nagar and Meera Ghati, where work has commenced at an estimated cost of Rs 24.68 lakh. The proper cleaning of this drain is crucial as it plays a significant role in managing the city’’s stormwater during heavy rains, said Satish Sharma, XEN, KMC.

In another major move, the desilting and cleaning of the Mughal Canal, which runs through the heart of the city, has been initiated.

A stretch of nearly 2 km of Mughal Canal will be cleaned in three phases. The work, which includes deep desilting and waste disposal, has been awarded to an agency at an estimated cost of Rs 24.23 lakh. The authorities said thorough cleaning of the canal was essential to prevent flood-like situations during the monsoon season. “Work to divert the drain water of Mughal Canal at phase-III is underway,” he added. Moreover, the MC has initiated a plan to clean 24 nullahs in the city.

This project, covering a length of nearly 17 km, is set to cost Rs 24.25 lakh. These nullahs are essential components of the city’s drainage infrastructure, and their cleaning is expected to reduce the risk of waterlogging.

Besides, the KMC has a plan to clean six nullahs under the Atal Mission for Rejuvenation and Urban Transformation (AMRUT) scheme. The tender for this work is at the final stage and will be allotted after the model code of conduct is lifted. This project involves an expenditure of Rs 18.88 lakh and covers a drainage length of around 5.5 km.

It has also floated a tender of Rs 18.75 lakh to hire two poclain machines to clean Drain Number 1 in Sector 4, aiming at ensuring efficient water drainage in the area.

“These steps are being initiated to protect the city from waterlogging and to ensure the smooth drainage of water during the monsoon. The timely execution of the work will mitigate flood-like situation during the monsoon season,” said Abhishek Meena, Commissioner, KMC.

